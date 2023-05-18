Man City defender Akanji: Real Madrid saw very best of us

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is claiming his goal scored against Real Madrid last night.



The Swiss headed home, via a big deflection, for City’s third in their 4-0 Champions League semifinal second-leg win.



He later said: “I wanted to score. I touched the ball and if it ended up on goal then it means that the goal is mine!



“Beyond the goal, it was one of the best team performances we’ve ever had.



“City are undoubtedly the strongest team I’ve played for.”