Man arrested for allegedly raping corps member in Akwa Ibom 

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested a 44-year-old, Paul Edu, for allegedly raping a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters, Ikot Akpan-Abia, Uyo Akwa Ibom State

According to the CP, the suspect, a son of the landlord to an NYSC member, was arrested on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Ukana Iba village, Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state, at about 3:15 pm, after ordering her to his house where he had carnal knowledge of her.

He said, “On 20/7/2024 at about 3:15 pm, a National Youth Service Corps member residing at Ukana Iba village in Essien Udim reported that at about 3:00 am one Paul Samuel Edu 44yrs (her landlord’s son) came knocking at her door.

“That on opening the door, the said Paul brandished her with a machete and directed her to follow him to his room for a talk or else he would harm her.

“On reaching the suspect’s room, he bolted the door, tore her clothes and had carnal knowledge without her consent.

Also Read:

“The suspect was arrested, and one machete and a slaughter knife were recovered from him. The investigation is ongoing.”

The CP also announced other breakthroughs recorded by the command within the period under review, including the arrest of a suspected kidnapper and recovery of firearms, the arrest of suspects for vandalisation, arrest of an armed robbery syndicate and child trafficking suspects among others.

He said that the command also uncovered an armoury in a private mortuary at Ekeya, in the Okobo local government area of the state, adding that operatives of the command stormed the place (mortuary) after receiving intelligence following the arrest of a kidnapping syndicate.

According to the Commissioner, the syndicate led by a wanted kidnapper, one Ubong Effiong Archibong, also known as ‘Condiment’, was allegedly responsible for the kidnapping and killing of several persons in the state.

“Operatives of the Command through credible information and a painstaking investigation recovered firearms and ammunition used by a notorious kidnapping syndicate led by a wanted kidnapper, one Ubong Effiong Archibong, a.k.a Condiment.

“The kidnapping syndicate is responsible for the kidnapping and killing of several persons. The said firearms were recovered at a private mortuary being used as the armoury at Ekeya, Okobo L.G.A.

“The firearms are Two (2) AK-47 Rifles, Two (2) G3 Rifles, One (1) Double Barrel Rifle, One (1) Single Barrel Rifle, Five (5) Magazines and Seven (7) Live Ammunition,” Ayilara disclosed.

Post Views: 0