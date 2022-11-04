Man arrested for allegedly killing, burying daughter in Akwa Ibom State

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested one Sunday Etukudo for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter, Ofonmbuk Sunday.

The incident was confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, Odiko Macdon, in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to Macdon, the incident occurred at Omum Unyiam village, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state.

He revealed in the statement that Etukudo said he murdered his daughter over a misunderstanding in the family.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the suspect claimed that Ofonmbuk held his manhood during a fight, which made him use a stick to hit her head and she collapsed.

Subsequently, the suspect purportedly buried the daughter in his family compound at Omum Unyiam village, though the police have already exhumed the corpse and preserved same for autopsy.

Macdon said: “Based on credible information, on 9th October 2022, at about 1910hrs, one Ime Sunday Etukudo of Omum Unyiam village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, unlawfully killed and buried his daughter, one Ofonmbuk Ime Sunday, aged 20yrs, at the family compound at Omum Unyiam village.

“The suspect alleged that there was a family misunderstanding, which led to a fight, and that the victim held his manhood, that he, in turn, used a stick to hit her on the head, which led to her death, and that he decided to bury her in a shallow grave to cover his track.”





