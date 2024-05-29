I was told playing talking drum might prevent me from having children – Ara

Popular female talking drummer and the cultural ambassador of the Ooni of Ife, Aralola Olamuyiwa, better known as Ara, has recounted how she was told that playing the talking drum might prevent her from having children.

The Africa’s first female talking drummer said this on the latest episode of the ‘Terms And Conditions’ podcast.

Ara, however, noted that she ignored the advice and learnt how to play the instrument on her own, adding that she eventually broke the jinx.

“There are some drums females cannot play. I started with the traditional drums. But I evolved over the years. I played different instruments like bass guitar, keyboard, and set drums.

“But I wanted something different, so I started learning how to play the talking drum. People I asked to teach me were skeptical about teaching me because I am a woman. So I am self-taught.

“Although at some point, I was afraid. I was like, ‘what could happen to me?’ They were like, ‘you might not be able to have kids.’ It’s a traditional thing but I broke that jinx,” Ara said.