Fake Customs Officer defrauding rice dealers nabbed

The Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted various contrabands with Duty Paid Value of N2.2 billion.

The Service also revealed that it arrested a suspected fake customs officer, who allegedly defrauded many rice dealers.

The Controller in charge of the zone, Comptroller Kolapo Olajide, made the disclosure to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

Olajide said that 20 suspects had been arrested in connection with the seized goods.

According to him, the smuggled goods were seized from April 19 to May 28.

He listed the seized goods to include 914 Jerry cans (25 litres each) of Premium Motor Spirit – equivalent of 22,850 litres – and 10,372 of 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice as well as 27 units of imported used vehicles.

Also Read:

He said that the seized goods also included 2,152 cartons of foreign frozen products, six units of imported used trucks and 625kg of Cannabis Sativa.

He said: “The sum of N81.8 million was recovered through meticulous documentary checks on goods, which already exited with low duty payments.

“It would have escaped the coffers of the Federal Government.”

Olajide said that tougher days for smugglers had just begun.

He said that smugglers undermined Nigeria Customs Service’s efforts at revenue generation.

He said the unit also arrested a self-acclaimed customs officer, who until his arrest had defrauded unsuspecting citizens.

He said the suspect claimed to be the officer in-charge of rice auctioning.

“His arrest was made after some of his victims reported his illegal claims and activities,” Olajide said.

He said that he had visited traditional leaders within the zone for partnership, which, he said, led to the quantum of seizures recorded within his six weeks in office.

The FOU boss said that the seizures were made at Ojo-Odan, Ijebu-Ode, Badagry, Agbara, Idiroko and Oyo, among other axes.

He commended officers and men of the command for their efforts, and praised sister-agencies for cooperation.

Olajide advised smugglers to embrace legitimate businesses.

He said that smuggling was negatively affecting the health of Nigerians, adding that some smuggled goods were transported in contaminated vehicles, motorcycles and cement trucks.