Bayern Munich appoint Vincent Kompany as head coach

Bayern Munich have confirmed the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new head coach.



Kompany has just completed his second season in charge of Burnley, the Belgian was unable to prevent the Clarets from being relegated from the Premier League.



However, amid several failures to secure a replacement for the outgoing Thomas Tuchel, it emerged that Bayern had made a move for Kompany immediately after England’s top flight had reached a conclusion for 2023-24.



Reports have suggested that the Manchester City legend was quick to accept an offer to move to the Allianz Arena, with only a compensation agreement to be finalised between the respective clubs.



On Wednesday afternoon, both clubs moved to confirm that the 38-year-old had completed a switch to the German side.



In a statement released on X, Burnley acknowledged that they were fighting a losing battle to retain Kompany’s services once Bayern had expressed an interest.



It read: “We can confirm that Burnley FC has come to an agreement that will allow Vincent Kompany to leave Turf Moor.



“Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible.



“We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities.



“We wish only the best for Vincent and would like to put on record our appreciation for his dedication every single day he was a part of this football club.



“Our priority remains the stability and success of Burnley FC, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that our ambition is realised – namely our return to the Premier League.



“We have started the search for a new manager and will make an announcement in due course.”



Just minutes after Burnley’s statement, Bayern confirmed that Kompany had penned a three-year contract to replace Tuchel.

Kompany leaves Burnley with a record of 41 wins, 24 draws and 31 defeats from his 96 matches in charge, the highlight being lifting the Championship title in 2022-23.



Although Burnley only accumulated 24 points from their 38 Premier League fixtures this season, winning just five times, Kompany earned plaudits for the team’s style of play, which he refused to change after promotion to the division.



He is now tasked with trying to regain the Bundesliga title from Bayern Leverkusen, Bayern’s third-placed finish their lowest since the 2010-11 campaign.