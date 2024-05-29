Jandor commiserates with Jimi Agbaje over son’s death

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has commiserated with Jimi Agbaje, a chieftain of the party, over the death of his son, Bunmi.

As reported on Tuesday by The Eagle Online, the son of the Founder of JayKay Pharmacy died in Canada from cardiac arrest.

Adediran, in a condolence message issued by Gbenga Ogunleye, his spokesman, on Tuesday, said Bunmi’s death was a rude shock.

Expressing shock over the sad news, he described his untimely death as a devastating blow not only to his family, but the entire Lagos PDP family.

Also Read:

He said: “It is a sad mournful moment.

“My thoughts and prayers are with my elder brother, Mr. Jimi Agbaje and his family.

“I pray that God will comfort him and grant Bunmi eternal rest.”