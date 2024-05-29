Children’s Day: Olori Janet Afolabi launches Project Feed A Child In Need

Olori Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomu Kingdom, has launched Project Feed A Child In Need, FACIN, as part of activities to mark this year’s Children’s Day celebrations on May 27 at Alapomu Palace, Apomu,headquarters of Isokan local government area of Osun state.

FACIN is a palliative care project to distribute foodstuffs to children who are poor, vulnerable, homeless, out of school and orphans in rural areas.

Olori Afolabi said she came up with the project because of the current cost of feeding. “The cost of foodstuff is high and many parents cannot cope, especially in the rural areas where majority of them are petty traders and peasant farmers.

“Many children are hungry because their parents or guardians are struggling to feed them. I have interacted with some of them and found out that food is a major challenge. That is why l came up with this project so the children will have food to eat.”

About 1000 children were present at the event. Some of them took part in various activities like marching, quiz and dance competition and winners went home with different prizes.

Also present were Apomu Women leaders, female chiefs and market leaders.

Apomu is an ancient and historic town deeply rich in culture. Its existence dates back to the 16th century. It was the only commercial centre in the old Oyo Empire for about 300 years.