Man arrested for allegedly defiling 16-year-old Facebook girlfriend

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old man, AbdulRazaq Mufutau, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) in Igbesa, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

A Situation Report seen by The Eagle Online had it that the incident was reported to the police by the father of the victim.

The report was lodged at Igbesa Divisional Police Station on Friday at about 10am.

The Situation Report, obtained on Saturday, said: “The father of the victim reported at the station that his 16-year-old daughter, some time last month, June 2024, was defiled by the suspect.”

Operatives were said to have raced to the house of the suspect, who was promptly arrested.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development.

Also Read:

The Eagle Online was made to understand: “Upon questioning, the suspect claimed the victim is his girlfriend on Facebook and admitted he had carnal knowledge with her.”

Odutola said the statements of both parties were obtained and investigation is in progress.

She added that the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, as soon as preliminary investigation was completed in Igbesa.

Post Views: 14