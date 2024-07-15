No LG Chairman can emerge without his governor’s backing — Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that it was almost impossible for anybody to become the chairman of a local government council without the backing of the state governor.

Fayose said this on a Channels Television programme: “Sunday Politics,” in response to a Supreme Court judgment.

The Supreme Court had last week granted financial autonomy to local government areas, just as it said handpicked or interim bosses should not be recognised in the running of the third tier of government.

Speaking on Sunday night, Fayose said “While I love and I do not believe that any governor should take local government funds, may I say to you clearly this evening that you cannot take the baby from the mother.

“There is nobody that will become council chairman without a governor.

“Anybody telling you otherwise is wasting his time.

“While I am not against the judgement of the court, how realistic will that translate to any benefit today?

“As it is today, the situation will continue.

“You cannot tell me that I cannot coronate in terms of who becomes the chairman.

“Everybody looks up to the governor, and the governor allows communities in some places to go and pick people.”

Fayose, who also addressed the clamour for the Independent National Electoral Commission to take over the conduct of council elections from state independent electoral commissions, added: “You can’t put illegality in place by asking the federal INEC to take over the state INEC.

“That will be an illegality.

“The moment you want to take away the powers of a state, then you have deviated from the federal system of government where the state is as strong as the Federal Government on most matters.”

Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, said no governor would allow his “enemies” to win local government chairmanship seats.

He said: “Naturally, if you are on the same saddle, you will not allow your enemies to take over when there will be an election for you thereafter.”

Post Views: 15