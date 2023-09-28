Man arraigned for alleged defilement of lover’s four-year-old daughter

The Lagos State government on Thursday arraigned a man, Stephen Monday, before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for allegedly defiling his lover’s four-year-old daughter.

Monday, whose residential address was not given, is facing a count of defilement.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins, thereafter requested for a trial date, following his not guilty plea.

Martins told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on February 14, 2021, about 5. 00 a.m. at No 5, Ayeloja Street, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The prosecution submitted that the defendant allegedly had carnal knowledge of the four-year-old girl by inserting his penis into her vagina.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Section 137 of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

Justice Abiola Soladoye thereafter remanded the defendant in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail.

Soladoye adjourned the case until November 9 for commencement of trial.