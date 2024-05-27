Man, 27, faces N2.5m PoS business fund theft charge

A 27-year-old Point of Sale operator, Salami Kazeem, who allegedly stole the sum of N2.5 million meant for a PoS business, on Monday, appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on two counts of dishonesty and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in February, at about 10.00 a.m., at Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the defendant dishonestly converted the said N2.5 million meant for a PoS business to his personal use.

He said that the money belonged to the complainant, one Adesoye Opeoluwa.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 280(1) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Also Read:

The Magistrate, K.A. Ariyo, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case till June 14 for mention.