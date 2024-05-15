Man, 27, docked over alleged impersonation of Nigerian Army

A 27-year old man, Johnson Fanu, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged impersonation of the Nigerian Army.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is standing trial on two counts of impersonation and breach of peace.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendant committed the offences at about 8.50pm on April 13, at Ikoga Oko-Afo Road, Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun said that Fanu dressed himself in military uniform and carried a fake military identity card to smuggle foreign rice from Cotonou into Nigeria.

The uniform enables him to beat security checkpoints and to have an undisturbed trip.

He said that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Adeosun said that the offences contravened Sections 77 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until June 5, for mention.