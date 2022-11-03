Man, 27, charged with alleged illegal deal in hemp

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 27-year- old Mustapha Habu before a Federal High Court, Lagos, for alleged drug trafficking.

Habu, unemployed, is charged on a count of illegal trafficking of restricted narcotics in a charge signed by the agency’s prosecutor, N. J. Mamza.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 17, at the Alaba Suru area of Lagos.

Mamza said that the defendant trafficked 378g of cannabis popularly known as hemp, without lawful authority.

According to prosecution, cannabis is a narcotic that is similar to cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances, all listed in the NDLEA schedule as prohibited.

She said that the offence contravened Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Law of the Federation, 2004.

The Act specifies a penalty of life imprisonment, if convicted of the offence.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant.





