Makurdi to experience power outage

The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc. (JED), said there would be power outage in Makurdi, the Benue capital.

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications JED in Makurdi Friday, Dr Adakole Elijah, saying that the outage will be observed September 1 (today) to enable the firm carry out repair works.

The 33KV electricity tower which supplies power to Makurdi town was recently vandalised by unknown persons.

Elijah said that the outage would enable the technical team to fix the tilted tower near Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority in Makurdi.

“Feeders that will be affected are 33kV Barrack Road and North Bank. The outage is expected to commence from 9 a.m. and Power will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

“We appeal to our customers who will be affected by this outage to kindly bear with us. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to serve you better,” he said.