Makinde fixes date to present staff of office to Aseyin, Soun

The Oyo State Government has formally announced the presentation of staff of office and coronation of the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Ọba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, Adeyeri III, Ajirotutu I; and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Ọba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, Orumogege III.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, revealed this on Thursday.

Oyelade said while Aseyin’s coronation will be on December 14, 2023, that of Soun will be on December 19, 2023.

The state government has set up a coronation committee headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, with members as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Segun Olayiwola; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; Oyelade; and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, retired Commissioner of Police Sunday Odukoya.

ALSO READ:

Osoba, others shower encomium on Olamiti, restate importance of mentoring

Dangote bags second NECA’s Lifetime Achievement Award

NDDC flags off construction of 18km Owaza-Uzuaku Road

The committee has been holding meetings with coronation committees from the two palaces over the past few weeks and had undertaken inspections of the venues for the events.

“All is now set for the big events,” the government representatives said, adding: “The state government hereby seizes this opportunity to enjoin members of the public to show full support for the success of the events.”