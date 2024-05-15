Macron appoints replacement for Wigwe as President of France Nigeria Business Council

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, has been appointed President of the France Nigeria Business Council by the French Republic President, Emmanuel Macron.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of Access Bank, Olakunle Aderiokun, on Tuesday, said that he was appointed at the Choose France Summit 2024, held on Monday.

It said that Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment followed the passing of Herbert Wigwe, the council’s former President, in February.

The Choose France Summit is an annual gathering that convenes business magnates, investors and governmental dignitaries to explore investment opportunities within France.

The highlight of the Summit was the Presidential Dinner, characterised by high-level engagements and mutual commitments between participating parties.

The FNBC is a coalition of Nigerian private sector business leaders, committed to enhancing bilateral relations between Nigeria and France.

Its core objectives revolve around the facilitation of trade, investments, infrastructural development, job creation, and cultural integration between the two nations.

Since its establishment in June 2021, the FNBC had used its member network to champion investments across key business sectors, fostering cultural understanding and driving economic growth between Nigeria and France.

Notably, it has catalysed Nigerian businesses’ ventures into investment opportunities within France.

Comprising 13 distinguished members, the council has prominent figures including Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (President), Abdul Samad Rabiu, Gilbert Chagoury, Mike Adenuga, Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, and John Coumantaros.

Others are Kola Karim, Leo Stan Ekeh, Daisy Danjuma, Gbenga Agboola, and Jean Haas as integral members.