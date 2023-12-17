Luton confirm Tom Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest

Luton Town have confirmed that captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth.

The game at the Vitality Stadium was eventually abandoned following a lengthy stoppage.

This was after Lockyer went down near the centre circle shortly after the hour mark with no other player close to him.

Both sets of players were taken off the field while the 29-year-old received treatment on the pitch, before being stretchered off to a standing ovation.

Luton subsequently confirmed that Lockyer was responsive, and they have now revealed that he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

The defender is now “stable” in hospital, though, with his family at his bedside while he undergoes further tests.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” read a statement from the club.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.”

Lockyer also collapsed as a result of heart trouble during the Championship playoff final at Wembley earlier this year.

On that occasion, the Wales international suffered from an atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular heart rate.

Lockyer underwent heart surgery in the wake of that incident, but was given the green light to resume his playing career in June.

Also Read:

The defender has retained his status as a key player for Rob Edwards since their promotion to the Premier League, with Saturday’s game against Bournemouth his 15th top-flight appearance of the season.

Luton confirmed that the match at the Vitality Stadium was ultimately abandoned due to the players and coaching staff not being in the right frame of mind to continue following the incident.

A number of Lockyer’s teammates were visibly distressed in the immediate aftermath of his collapse, while manager Rob Edwards raced onto the field in an attempt to help his captain.