LP: Peter Obi endorses newly elected NWC, harps on survival

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has endorsed the newly-elected National Working Committee of the Party.

Obi made this known on Tuesday when he paid a solidarity visit to the party leadership at the National Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the survival of the party was paramount.

The LP flag bearer, while endorsing the NWC led by Julius Abure, urged aggrieved party members to put the survival of Nigerians and Nigeria first above all other interests.

Obi said he was at the national secretariat to visit the chairman and would continue to strive to bring all warring parties together, urging them to be united for the success of the party.

The former two-term Anambra State governor stated that the challenges facing Nigeria were human capital development bordering on food, security, education, health and water.

He said: “For now, let us talk about how we are going to survive because we politicians always focus on the next election and not about human beings.

“Let us focus on Nigeria, and see that Nigeria works.

“If Nigeria is working, Labour party will work.

“If Nigeria fails, Labour Party will fail.”

Responding, Abure said the national working committee was appreciative of the visit of the party members and the presidential candidate.

He said it was high time the varying groups of dissent voices over the Nnewi, Anambra State convention came together and set all their personal interests aside and work for the party to make a good show in the next election season.

He said: “I want to say this very clear: the convention has come and gone.

“All those who are still angry with us over the Nnewi convention, we want to appeal to them to come together to work with us to build the party for a new Nigeria that has a vision.

“I believe very strongly that personal interests should be put aside and pursue a new Nigeria that will work for all.”

Speaking, the Chairman of the party, Federal Capital Territory Chapter, Peter Dugwu, said the chapter would work with the NWC.