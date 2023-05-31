Long queues resurface in Kogi as petrol sales for N400 per litre

Long queues have again resurfaced in Kogi State as petrol sold for N400 in some filling stations in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports in Lokoja on Tuesday that already some of the filling stations are closing up.

They are refusing to sell to already panicking motorists jostling to buy the product.

President Bola Ahmed Tiunbu had in his inaugural speech on Monday said fuel subsidy was gone forever and that the citizens should accept it as such.

That pronouncement triggered oil marketers into increasing the pump price of petrol by almost 100 per cent the next day, May 30.

A visit to most of the filling stations in Lokoja, Kabba, Anyigba and Okene towns showed that the pump prices are between N300 and N400 wherever the commodity was being dispensed aside AA Rano, AY Shafa and some NNPC Mega stations.

The only stations that are offering succour to the residents of Kogi State are AA Rano and AY Shafa, which are still selling at N210, while Abiodun and Sons sells for N220 per litre as at press time.

A civil servant, Ameh Emma, lamented: “Can you imagine owners of these filling stations have already met and increased their pump prices by nearly 100 per cent?

“Where are we going in this country?”

“Just yesterday (Monday) this commodity was being sold for N210, but today the pump price has been adjusted to N400 aside AA Rano and Shafa filling stations.

“Anywhere you go, the prices are different.

“What I am afraid of this situation is that prices of food stuff and other commodities will soon soar and put the masses into untold hardships.”

Hajiya Amina Abubakar, a housewife, said she couldn’t understand the rationale behind the sudden increase by the fuel filling stations in the state.

Abubakar said: “The President made the announcement of the subsidy removal just on Monday and today being Tuesday, these shylocks have shot the prices to high heavens.

“Why?”

Another motorist and artisan, Segun Tundra, said his pain was the gut with which the petroleum marketers displayed before citizens “by refusing to sell to us even when they have the commodity in stock.

“If I can predict well, all they’re looking for is an opportunity to increase the price beyond the N300 and N400 prices they were selling before in order to exploit we the masses.

“Government needs to do something about this desperation and clamour for wealth by those petroleum marketers, who have been holding this nation to ransom over the years.”

Meanwhile, none of the filling station managers approached on reasons for the sudden increase was ready to speak to NAN.

However, a pump attendant, simply called Agaba, who spoke to NAN, said: “Don’t put the blame on us, but the government for the subsidy removal.”

The closure of some of the filling stations and panic buying by some motorists had resulted to the long queues.