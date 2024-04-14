Live life worthy of emulation, Bishop Onaiyekan urges Nigerians

His Eminence, cardinal John Onaiyekan and the Archbishop emeritus of the Abuja Catholic Archdiocese has urged Nigerians to live a life that would be impactful to humanity so they could be remembered after death.

Onaiyekan spoke at the Service of Songs organised for the late former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife in Abuja.

His Eminence said people should live upright life and be prepared for their last days on earth.

He enjoined the congregation to always remember that there was life after death, saying “what one did with his life on earth will determine what happens in life after now”,

The man of God said that the late Ezeife ran a good race when he was alive.

According to him, death is the end of life and is an inevitable reality of life, death of an old person should be celebrated by those he left behind.

“Like Saint Paul in the bible, we should be able to say at the end, I have run the race, I have kept the faith, all that is left for me is the crown of glory which the Lord the just judge will give me”, he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that prominent Nigerians from all walks of life graced the National Christian Centre, Abuja, venue of service of songs for the late Ezeife.