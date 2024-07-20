Lawyer commends Assembly on Ekiti State Property Protection Bill, 2024

A lawyer, Adebanji Dada, has commended the Ekiti State House of Assembly for the passage of the Ekiti State Property Protection Bill, 2024.

Dada, of Partner, Greenbridge Partners (Legal Practitioners), Abuja, gave the kudos in a statement he issued on Friday.

The statement, made available to The Eagle Online, read: “In a remarkable legislative achievement, the Ekiti State House of Assembly has demonstrated its profound commitment to the future of Ekiti State by passing the Ekiti State Property Protection Bill, 2024.

“This commendable action signifies a crucial step toward addressing longstanding land issues, fostering real estate development, and promoting economic growth within our state.

“I extend my heartfelt commendations to the sponsors of this vital Bill, Hon. Oluwayomi Ayorinde, representing Ido/Osi Constituency 2, and Hon. Lateef Oluwole Akanle, representing Ekiti East 2. Their dedication and foresight in championing this legislation highlight their unwavering commitment to the welfare of Ekiti State’s citizens and the sustainable development of our communities.

“The swift and decisive attention given to this Bill by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, is equally praiseworthy. The prompt facilitation of the legislative process underscores the Assembly’s recognition of the urgent need to bring order to land administration in Ekiti State. This expedited action reflects a responsive and responsible legislative body attuned to the immediate needs of its constituents.

“The Ekiti State Property Protection Bill, 2024, is a landmark law that will serve as a cornerstone for resolving land-related disputes and ensuring property rights are respected and protected. By addressing these issues, the Bill will undoubtedly create a more stable and attractive environment for real estate investments, spurring economic development and enhancing the prosperity of Ekiti State.

“The five-year jail term prescribed, plus a fine of ten percent (10%) of the value of the land in question to be imposed on offenders, and the compulsory creation of a designated family account where the land purchase money would be paid, would certainly serve as an effective deterrence.

“I am confident that Governor Biodun Oyebanji, whose administration has consistently prioritized the well-being and progress of Ekiti State, will sign this Bill into law without delay. His endorsement will solidify these legislative efforts and set in motion a new era of property protection and economic vitality in Ekiti State.

“In conclusion, I applaud the Ekiti State House of Assembly for its exemplary legislative work and urge all stakeholders to support the implementation of the Ekiti State Property Protection Bill, 2024, once it receives the Governor’s assent. This is a significant stride toward a more secure, transparent, and prosperous Ekiti State.”

