Wife axes husband to death for complaint over daughter stealing goat

A 40-year-old wife, Lydia Aji, has axed her husband, Makinta Aji to death in Borno State.

The husband’s offence was that he complained that their daughter, 13-year-old Rachael, stole a goat and sold it.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Borno State Police Command, Nahum Kenneth, when he spoke with newsmen on Friday in the state capital, Maiduguri.

Kenneth said: “On the 4th of July, 2024 one Bulama Mulikabu, male of Kautikari village Chibok Local Government Area reported at Chibok police station that on the same date one Lydia Aji, female 40 years, and her husband one Aji Makinta, had a violent fight which resulted to the wife Lydia Aji striking her husband on his head with an axe and he died on the spot.”

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the late man asked both mother and daughter to leave his home over the development.

Kenneth added: “An investigation further revealed that the couple had a misunderstanding over their daughter Rachael Aji 13 years who stole a goat and sold it to an unknown person, the angry father then asked them to leave his house.

“The case is still under investigation.”

