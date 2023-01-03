LASU VC charges staff on teamwork, effective service delivery

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), has charged both academic and non-academic staff to imbibe the value of teamwork in the discharge of their duties to make the university the best in West Africa.

Olatunji-Bello said this at a special prayer session for the new year organised by the institution’s management on Tuesday in Lagos.

She said that the vision of the institution was to be the best on other ranking platforms, adding that the vision cannot be achieved without the management`s active collaboration.

“I specially urge our academic staff to embrace this vision by publishing their research online in reputable journals and websites.

“Academics are also enjoined to enhance their visibility by hoisting their works on the University’s website, thereby, strengthening the profile of LASU as a research-focused institution.

“I must also advise our colleagues to eschew unwholesome practices and lukewarm attitude that affect the quality of service delivery.

“Also, to be committed in providing relevant data to department or division when requested for ranking purposes,” she said.

Olatunju-Bello said that the prayer was an opportunity to call on God to strengthen the bond of love and unity among people of all faiths in the university.

“I strongly believe that where there is love and unity, there is peace and development, and that is the kind of university we aspire to be.

“I, therefore, encourage everyone to embrace peace and love one another as the Holy books admonished. Before God, we are one and we are equal; there is no rich or poor, male or female, white or black.

“Therefore, I advise you to forgive one another, be kind to one another and look out for one another.

“When we take care of these little things, we can achieve a whole lot together,’’ she said.

The Chaplain of LASU, Dr Kunle Ogabi, urged the staff to continue to be diligent at work, remain faithful and committed in the delivery of their duties.

Prof. Taiwo Salisu, Acting Chief Imam, LASU Muslim Community, advised the management and staff of the school to keep working together in unity, love and peace to promote and maintain the best university in West Africa.