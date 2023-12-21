LASTMA rescues three as truck runs into commercial bus

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have rescued three commercial bus passengers involved in a serious accident at Anthony Oke inward Oshodi, Lagos.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, made this known on Thursday.

Taofiq, in a statement, confirmed that the two female and one male passengers were rescued in a serious accident involving a Volkswagen Commercial ‘T4’ bus: EPE 399 YC, and a Homo truck with registration number T 20174 LA.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Homo truck drove recklessly and crushed the commercial bus as a result of a brake failure.

Immediately the accident happened, Traffic Officer Abidoye Segun (Zebra 4), who led the rescue operation, quickly contacted Mosafejo Police Station and officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit before the three accident victims were rescued, including the driver of the truck.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki, who visited the accident scene, warned tanker/truck drivers against reckless driving and to always ensure their heavy duty vehicles are in good condition, including the braking system, before embarking on any journey within and outside the State.

Oki appealed to members of the public, particularly motorists, to obey all traffic regulations in order to ensure safety of all road users before, during and after the Yuletide.