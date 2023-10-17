LASTMA picks up wandering child, hands her over to police

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority while on duty on Monday picked up an underage girl found loitering around Jibowu under the bridge.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, made this known.

In a statement on Monday, Taofiq confirmed that the young girl was picked up while sitting alone under the bridge at Jibowu around 7:20am.

During interrogation, the young girl, who gave her name as Kemisola Christy, revealed that she ran away from home due to maltreatment from her guardian who lives at 72, Glover Street, Ebute Metta.

Also Read:

Christy revealed further that she was afraid and ran away from home after her guardian threatened to cut off her hands when she was caught stealing N100 out of the money she kept inside a purse.

She has been handed over to policemen attached to Alakara Police Station for further investigation.