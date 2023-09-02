LASTMA averts fire disaster around Stadium bridge, Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) led by Akinde Olusola on Saturday averted a fire disaster around Stadium bridge inward Ojuelegba area of Lagos.

In a press statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Adebayo Taofiq quoted Olusola of Zone 3, Iponri area of Surulere to have confirmed that a gas laden truck with registration no KRD 281 XL hit the newly erected barrier at Alaka inward Stadium.

Zebra Olusola confirmed further that in an attempt for the gas truck to force itself under the newly erected barrier, its content (gas) spilled on the main carriage by Akaka inward Stadium bridge.

According to Zebra Olusola “Immediately the incident occurred, Lastma officials quickly invited other emergency responders particularly the Lagos State Fire Service and codonned off the main carriageway at Alaka by Stadium bridge for motorists to avert any fire outbreak”.

“While the driver of the truck was arrested and handed over to Policemen from Area ‘C’ Divisional Police Station, vehicular movements were diverted to service lane from Alaka to continue their movement inward Ojuelegba by Lastma officials”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba said the newly erected barrier at Stadium bridge was to divert heavy trucks to service lane from Alaka inward Stadium down to Ojuelegba.

Oreagba however enjoined heavy truck drivers to always make use of the service lane whenever they are embarking on any journey around Stadium to Ojuelegba area of Lagos.

Kindly contact Lastma hotlines 08100565860/ 08129928513 in case of any traffic gridlock, comment and observation.