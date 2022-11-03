Landmine attack kills two in Kaduna Local Government Area

The Kaduna State Government said security agencies have reported the killing of two citizens in a landmine attack in Chikun Local Government Area in the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement.

In the statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna, Aruban said: “According to the agencies, the incident occurred around 2:00PM on Thursday when the victims’ vehicle drove over a landmine obviously planted by terrorists in a location known as Zangon Tofa, in the Kabrasha general area.”

He said the citizens were transporting harvested farm produce when the incident occurred.

He added: “The two persons who lost their lives were identified as Babajo Alhaji Tanimu and Safiyanu Ibrahim.

“The Government is awaiting further details.”

The Commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled the families of the citizens over the unfortunate incident.

“The Governor who prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, appealed to residents of the area to remain calm,” Aruwan said.





