Lalong mismanaged Plateau, I don’t envy his successor – Jang

A former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has accused the outgoing Governor of the State, Simon Lalong, of mismanaging its affairs.

The former Governor made his position known in a statement issued on Monday by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba.

Jang said things are now so bad in the state that he does not envy Lalong’s successor, Caleb Mutfwang.

He said: “At a time when sections of the state have come under attacks from people hell-bent on waging genocide on the people, the government is rather hurriedly inaugurating projects, some of which it even inherited as ongoing projects of the Jang administration to cover for the eight years of nothingness.

“Perhaps the government realised too late in the day that it had pursued personal political gains to the detriment of the general well-being of the state, and is in a hurry to claim that it at least did something when in fact it did almost nothing.”

Jang said the woeful performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Plateau State during the general election was a testimony to the alleged failure of Lalong’s administration, especially in the governorship poll where the party lost of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He added: “Had they done better, the Plateau people would have said so through the ballot box.

“Having failed, the best thing would be to quietly leave and continue with the lobby for appointment at the federal level where he (Lalong) had spent years of servitude abandoning the state to suffer a lack of leadership and governance.”