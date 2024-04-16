Lagos unveils amnesty programme for regularising building documents

The Lagos State Government has announced a three months amnesty programme on planning permits for completed buildings without permits in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Oluwole Sotire, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The statement, issued by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Office of Physical Planning, Mukaila Sanusi, said property owners could apply for planning permits without paying the usual penalties during the period.

It said: “Property owners/developers of existing (completed) developments without approvals, can obtain their planning permits, otherwise known as Building Plan Approvals, within the stipulated period of May 2 to July 30, 2024.

“They can do that without payment of statutory penalties that usually go with erecting buildings without approval in Lagos State.”

To access the amnesty programme, he said an applicant was expected to submit for assessment his/her title document or proof of ownership, survey plan, as-built architectural drawings, structural, electrical,and mechanical drawings (where applicable).

The statement said they were to submit them through district offices of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority in the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas of Lagos State, and the Electronic Planning Permit office at the LASPPPA headquarters in Ikeja.

“Other documents to be submitted for assessment are non-destructive integrity test report (where applicable), letter of structural stability and indemnity (where applicable), land use planning analysis report, evidence of tax compliance, and other supporting documents, where applicable,” Sotire said.

He said that the amnesty programme was intended to help property owners regularise their building documents and cushion the effect of current economic hardships on the built environment sector.

He added: “The amnesty programme which is part of measures of the Lagos State Government to cushion the effect of current economic hardships on the built environment sector, also offers additional relief of five per cent discount on payments completed within ten working days during the amnesty period.”