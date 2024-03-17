Lagos to push for special status, listing of LCDAs

Lagos State Government has resolved to explore all avenues to reintroduce the issue of the 37 Local Council Development Areas in the ongoing Constitutional Review process, with a view to constitutionally completing the process.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser, Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr Afolabi Tajudeen.

It was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday.

Tajudeen said it was part of resolutions in a communiqué issued at the end of the 18th edition of the Executive/Legislative parley organised by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, with the theme, “Engaging All for an Inclusive Governance : Hands On for a Greater Lagos Rising,”.

The state government, in 2003, created 37 LCDAs from the 20 constitutionally recognised Local Government Areas, but they remain inchoate, having not been listed in the Nigerian Constitution.

Tajudeen said participants at the parley also stated the need for collaboration between the Executive, National Assembly members representing the State and members of the State Legislature in advocating for a “Special Status” for Lagos in the ongoing Constitution Review.

He said that participants at the two-day parley held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, agreed to enhance the existing harmonious relationship between all various arms of government through recognition and mutual respect for their constitutional roles.

Tajudeen said that there was agreement on the need to create awareness and educate the citizens on the importance and roles of each arm of government.

“There is a need for the political office holders to prioritise citizens’ welfare above personal interest and ambition in the discharge of their constitutional roles and responsibilities.

“Due consideration should be accorded the Party, its philosophy and manifesto in governance and the tripartite relationship among the Executive, Legislature and the people as it is the only platform for elective office,” he said.

According to him, a proposal was also made that there should be regular meetings between Lagos State Executive, members of the National Assembly representing Lagos State and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, to foster robust relationship.

‘’The State Government should reactivate the school feeding programme for primary schools in the State.

‘’The State Government and other stakeholders to work in harmonious relationship by meeting with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through Senatorial Districts’ Town Hall meetings for empowerment.

‘’The State Government should continue to enhance the Public Works Corporation (PWC) to adequately address the issue of bad/inner roads to reduce gridlocks,” Tajudeen said of other resolutions.

He said that the participants urged the state government to expedite action on the proposed establishment of a Lagos Airline to enhance the economic prosperity of Lagos.

‘’There is the need to engage with all the Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions to support various sectors of the State Government; the State Government policies, reforms should be properly propagated to all arms of government.

“The participants also urged the State Government to put in place methods that would help to track out- of-school students before their initiation into social vices, for reintegration,” he said.