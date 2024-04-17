Lagos to extend Blue Rail Line to Agbara in Ogun

The Lagos State Government is in discussions with the Ogun State Government to extend the Blue Rail Line to Agbara.

Olasukanmi Okusaga, Director of Rail Transport, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority, revealed this.

Okusaga was on an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of the Blue Line Phase 2 project being handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation when he made the revelation on Tuesday.

He expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved so far and revealed ongoing discussions with the Ogun State Government to extend the Blue Line to Agbara.

Also Read:

He said: “The project, which was awarded in 2023, is expected to be completed in three years.

“It will include six stations in Festac, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU and Okokomaiko along with three bridges in Maza Maza, Satellite Town and LASU.

“This phase covers 14km.

“There are also plans to construct a depot in Okokomaiko.”