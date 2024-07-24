Lagos students dissociate selves from planned nationwide protest

Students of tertiary institutions in Lagos State on Tuesday dissociated themselves from the planned nationwide protest by some Nigerians

The planned protest, scheduled for August 1, 2024 to August 10, 2024, has been tagged: #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria.”

It is to draw the attention of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to the plight of Nigerians and rising cost of living in the country.

Alimi Lekan-Idris, President, National Association of Lagos State Students, made the disclosure at a press conference at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital College of Medicine, Ikeja.

The NULASS president said students of tertiary institutions in Lagos State strongly support the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and vowed to protect Lagos against such a protest.

Lekan-Idris highlighted various interventions of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration in secondary tertiary education institutions.

He listed the interventions to include increase in annual bursary to indigent students and payment of West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination fee.

He said: “It is crucial that we remember the importance of peace and stability and use dialogue to achieve our collective goals.

“Given these significant contributions and progress we have witnessed, we wish to state that we are not in support of any protest against the government of Lagos State.

“We understand the frustration and challenges faced by many, but we must also recognise the advancement and opportunities that have been provided to cushion the economic effect, and we hope other states can emulate Lagos State.”

Lekan-Idris added that tertiary education students in Lagos State would stage a solidarity walk in support of the state government.

According to him, the solidarity walk would take place from August 1 to 10, 2024 to prevent vandalism of public infrastructure in Lagos, while advocating constructive dialogue as a better approach in resolving conflicts.

The union leader appealed to Nigerians to persevere a little to enjoy the dividends of democracy through the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu-led administration.

