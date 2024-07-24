2025 Budget: Sanwo-Olu seeks residents input at consultative forum

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday held a stakeholders’ consultative forum to seek the residents’ inputs in the state’s 2025 Budget in order to meet their needs.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was represented by Ope George, the state Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget.

The governor said that the forum was to update stakeholders on the state’s 2024 Budget performance for the first half of the year.

The Commissioner added that the forum was aimed at informing stakeholders about the government’s plans ahead.

He said that the government would obtain input, suggestions and contributions of the residents for its 2025 Budget from the summit.

George said: “The aim of this forum is to promote citizens’ participation in preparing the next budget.

“The exercise will showcase the government’s plans for the citizens and gather information from stakeholders ahead of the 2025 appropriation.”

George emphasised that Lagos city remained a pacesetter for other African cities owing to its rapid economic growth, urbanisation and cultural diversity.

The commissioner added that the state stood as a global economic and financial hub and Africa’s leading startup ecosystem.

He added: “In 2024, Lagos advanced 12 spots in the Global Ecosystem Index, reflecting significant growth and innovation with over 500 startups and constituting over 73 percent of Nigeria’s total.

“Lagos dominates the nation’s startup landscape.

“It also ranks first in Africa for the consumer goods industry and is the only African city in the global top 70 startup ecosystems.”

George said the state government provided 23 percent of its 2024 Budget from its economic affairs to cater for infrastructure renewal and development to modernise the city and support its growing population.

He said: “The state launched several initiatives and projects to improve the standard of living, build infrastructure, ensure food security, enhance ease of doing business and affordable public transportation, and improve energy supply.

“We are also fostering social inclusion, gender equality and youth development, ensuring Lagos has a reliable and sufficient infrastructure that meets the needs of the 21st Century.

“The government is providing affordable and world-class education, healthcare and social services and ensuring the state has a robust, healthy, and growing economy with adequate jobs and strategic investment to sustain growth.

“The Lagos State Government is also providing a supportive and enabling environment that creates opportunities for all Lagos residents.”

Lekan Balogun, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Economic Planning and Budget, said the forum provided an opportunity for gathering the input of stakeholders for reflection in the state’s next budget.

He said the input forum would enhance transparency, accountability, inclusion, effectiveness and acceptability of the budget.

Balogun said: “As an indigene of the Epetedo area of Lagos Island and a resident of Apapa, today’s edition being the first for this year, is very special and personal to me.

“As a government, our commitment to the well-being of citizens and residents of Lagos, as well as the growth of our state, is resolute and unwavering.

“Above all, we shall continue to ensure that Lagos State remains a beacon of cultural vibrancy, intellectual prowess and humanistic values.”

Ayodele Oyekan, the Bajulaye of Lagos, thanked the government for efforts at developing Lagos, and urged intensified efforts at road projects implementation.

“We also appeal for the provision of public water to residents as borehole water is salty around Lagos Island,” Oyekan said.

Oluwafunmilayo Martins, the Market Leader (Iyaloja) in Amuwo Odofin, called on the government to reduce taxes and other levies in the state.

Martins said: “We want the government to help us check the excesses of transport unions and other tax and levy collectors because those charges and levies contribute to the high cost of food items.

“Traders are paying a lot of money in transit before we can get to our various markets.

“We solicit quick intervention in order to bring relief to both traders and consumers.”

Ibraheem Adigun, the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, hailed the efforts of the state government in bringing development closer to the people.

Adigun said: “We also want the government to establish rehabilitation centres to cater for those on drugs.

“Government should also establish information technology centres and e-libraries to keep the youth informed and engaged.”

