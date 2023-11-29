Lagos shuts church, seven hotels over noise pollution

The Lagos State Government, through the Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, on Tuesday, sealed a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, and seven hotels over noise pollution.

LASEPA, in a statement on its X (formerly Twitter) handle added that they were also shut for environmental degradation.

The establishments shut are: The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Infinity Westabul Hotel and Suites, De-Orange Place Lounge and Event, Hollysee Hotel and Suites, B & S Hotel and Suites.

Others are: INN Hotel and Suites, Bellevouge Lodge and Bar, and 924 Hotel and Suites.

The sealed properties are located at: Katangua, Ifako Ijaiye, Oko Oba, Agege, Baruwa, Iyana Ipaja, and Dopemu in Lagos State.

The government said the measures were put in place to address the identified instances of noise pollution and other environmental transgressions.

The statement read: “Today, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), as part of its mandate of protecting the environment from pollution and any other form of environmental degradation, took strong action by sealing some establishments, including hotels, an event centre, and a church.

