Lagos should be held responsible for collapse of mosque — MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern has said that the Lagos State Government should be held responsible for the collapse of a mosque in the Mushin area of the state.

The Islamic rights organisation said this in a statement by the Chairman of its Lagos State chapter, Dr. Busari Jamiu Muhammad.

MURIC condoled with the Muslim community in Mushin over the collapse of the Papa Ajao Central Mosque in Sooro, which claimed the lives of three worshippers with several injured.

It alleged that the mosque was hit by an excavation machine during the Zuhr prayer on Sunday afternoon.

In the condolence message on Monday, Dr. Muhammad sympathised with the bereaved families and injured faithful who were on duty to answer the calls of their Creator before the unexpected occurred.

He also called for an investigation.

He said: “It was with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we received the news of the collapsed mosque and the resultant death of three Muslims in Papa Ajao. We sincerely condole with the families of the victims and the Lagos Muslim community.

“According to several reports and eyewitness accounts, the mosque, which is located on Yusuf Street collapsed as a result of excavation by the Lagos State Government in a bid to expand the road.

“We therefore call on the Lagos State government to investigate the incident. The lives and properties of citizens are paramount and the government must always put in place necessary protection for the populace whenever a construction is embarked upon especially in a crowded area. There must be careful assessment of the road to be constructed and the likely risk faced by buildings which have domiciled in the area for decades. Life is sacred and it has no duplicate, therefore, adequate studies prior to the construction work is inevitable.

“Should the report above be true and the road expansion is found to have been ordered by the Lagos State Government (LASG), we demand adequate compensation for families left behind by the bread winners killed in the accident. LASG must also pay the hospital bills of the injured as well as burial expenses of those who died.

“MURIC is in possession of a video clip that has gone viral showing the excavator machine at the scene of the accident minutes after it occurred. We charge LASG to take responsibility without much fuss. In addition, LASG has a moral and legal duty to reconstruct the mosque within a reasonable period.

“Lastly, we pray for the repose of the souls of our brethren who lost their lives to this ugly incident. They are Allah’s visitors and Muslim heroes who dedicated their lives to worshipping their Creator. May Allah be pleased with them all. We pray that Allah will accept their returns as faithful servants and admit them into blissful paradise as martyrs.

“We equally pray for the injured ones, May Almighty Allah grant them quick recovery.”