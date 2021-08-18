Lagos seeks stakeholders’ support as construction of Iwaya drainage channels begins

The Lagos State government on Wednesday sought the cooperation of stakeholders and residents of Majaro, Iwaya, Alara and Adeshina in Lagos Mainland as work commenced on System 3C and Alara /Adeshina collector drains in order to permanently curb the menace of flooding in the areas.

Addressing stakeholders at a meeting held at the Fazil-Omar Senior High school, Iwaya, Yaba Lagos on the project, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said the flooding issue in Iwaya and environs had become of serious concern to government.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director, Drainage Enforcement and Compliance, Mahmoud Adegbite, explained that the Majaro/Iwaya primary channel – System 3c, is one of the major channels in Iwaya, Yaba LCDA in Lagos Mainland Local Government, adding that the concrete lining will effectively enhance the free flow of storm water within the communities.

He added that Alara /Dacosta/Adeshina collector drain is in its earth stage, stressing that the construction of the upstream and downstream would give a facelift to the communities and complement the rapid development of the area.

He stated that the Sanwo-Olu administration is determined to prevent further loss of lives and properties occasioned by flooding and that was what necessitated the award of the contract in the first place.

He said the construction of these drainage channels would contribute to sustainable development and a quality living environment for all, and that the cooperation of all residents was necessary to see the contract through.

He charged residents in the areas to observe the going-on at the site in order to supervise the project and report their complaints to the ministry in case of noticed discrepancy as regards the project.

In his address, member of the State House of Assembly representing Lagos Mainland 2, Hon Olanrewaju Oshin, appealed to the residents to collaborate with the state government on the construction of the major drainage channels in the axis.

He noted that construction of canals is going on in various areas across the state for water to flow naturally, stressing that the government would not relent in performing its responsibilities of maintaining a flood free and clean environment.

He appealed to residents to take ownership of the project after completion and desist from the arbitrary dumping of refuse into canals in order to continuously sustain a flood-free Lagos.