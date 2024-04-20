Lagos seals church complex for environmental pollution 

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office has sealed off the administrative and kitchen complex of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Jesus Sanctuary, Masha, Surulere, Lagos for indiscriminate discharge of wastewater into the environment.

This followed a public complaint received from concerned residents,

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed this through his X handle on Saturday.

The statement read, “Following a public complaint received from concerned residents, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office #lswmomedia in enforcing the provisions of the Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, sealed off the administrative and kitchen complex of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Jesus Sanctuary, Masha, Surulere, Lagos for indiscriminate discharge of wastewater into the environment.

“Illegal discharge of wastewater into the environment endangers the lives of citizens as it leads to soil pollution and groundwater contamination; causing waterborne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and diarrhoea.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office encourages all Lagosians to desist from such acts and report all illegal activities leading to the pollution of the environment.”