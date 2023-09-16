Lagos postpones planned Third Mainland Bridge repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced the postponement of the planned rehabilitative works on the failed sections of the Third Mainland Bridge.

The repairs were scheduled to go on for two consecutive Sundays, September 17 and 24, between 7 am to 7 pm on both days.

According to a release signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi on Saturday, the postponement is “due to the heavy downpour experienced in all parts of the metropolis today.”

He explained that the rain has affected the preliminaries of the planned palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation.

The state government on Friday, announced repair works to be carried out by its Public Works Corporation and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on failed sections of the ever-busy Third Mainland Bridge.

But Osiyemi has assured that a later date which will be subject to weather conditions will be duly communicated for the palliative works, urging motorists to continue to access the bridge with observance of safety measures.