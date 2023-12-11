Lagos names venue of 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, says the grand finale of the 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta, formerly known as Lagos countdown or One Lagos Fiesta, will hold at the Sol Beach, Oniru on December 31.

She said this on the sideline of the unveiling of a magazine: “Oniru Gazette,” on Sunday.

The magazine was unveiled by Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland, Victoria Island, Lagos, at the Sol Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

The Commissioner said that activities for the fiesta would be from December 29 to December 31, in all the divisions of the state.

Benson-Awoyinka promised that the event would be the best that residents of the state had ever seen in Lagos.

She said that the state would bring Lagos tourism into the tourism zone in Oniru.

She said: “The countdown is coming up; we are hoping to have three days from December 29 to December 31, in all divisions of Lagos.

“The last time I came here, I told the Kabiyesi that we need to do something here.

“Normally we used to have our usual countdown at the Eko Atlantic City.

“I told Kabiyesi that this is the tourism zone of Lagos, so we are going to bring the whole of Lagos here on December 31.

Also Read:

“We are going to have a countdown here.

“It is going to be like one that you have not seen before.

“We are going to have the usual, but we are going to make sure we raise the bar.

“The grand finale is actually going to take place here at Sol Beach, Oniru.

“I promise it is going to be the best that we’ve ever seen in Lagos.”