Lagos-Ibadan Expressway gridlock: Lagos seeks review of work plan

The Lagos State Government has demanded for a review of the work plan on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in order to tackle the gridlock motorists encounter on daily basis.

The gridlock, which is more on the Kara/Berger-OPIC axis, results in motorists spending up to six hours to cross.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who revealed the plans to engage the Federal Government, Ogun State Government and the contractor, Julius Berger, said the review had become necessary to save people from the hazards associated with such gridlocks.

Oladeinde, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that he would carry out the review in conjunction with the Lagos State Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye.

According to the Commissioner, Adeyoye also doubles as the representative of the Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works and the traffic management agencies of both Lagos and Ogun States.

He said: “The traffic management plan of the construction works needed to be reworked as the existing plan is not adequate for the traffic demand towards Ogun State presently.

“The plan is being worked on in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) to ensure an improved adequate and effective traffic management during the remaining period of the repair works to minimize Motorists inconveniences.”

Oladeinde advised motorists to be safety-conscious by driving with caution along the construction routes and avoiding driving against traffic.

