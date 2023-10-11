Lagos confirms readiness for BECE resit

The Lagos State government said it had concluded arrangements for the forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) resit at designated centres across the state.

Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Examination Board, Fatai Bakare, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the resit was organised for students who failed mathematics and English language at the first sitting.

“All is set for the BECE resit, which is holding on October 12. The supervisors and invigilators are drawn from different districts of the state to avoid examination malpractices.

“Advocacy was also carried out to educate the officials assigned to conduct the examinations, and they are expected to live up to expectations,” said Bakare.

According to him, adequate provisions have been made in terms of furniture to avoid cheating during the examination.

“We are optimistic that the candidates are fully prepared for the examination, and we expect them to comport themselves well and avoid anything that will put them in trouble.

“The questions were printed by the Lagos State Printing Corporation and sealed before they were taken to the six Education District Headquarters for onward distribution,” he added.

Bakare said the examination would commence at 9.00 a.m, and advised candidates to make themselves available at centres allocated to them.

He added that lateness to the venues of the examination would not be condoned.