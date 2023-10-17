Lagos BRT buses crash with trailers + Video

Again, two Bus Rapid Transport, BRT, Tuesday were involved in a head-on collision with trailers in Dopemu area, an outskirt of Lagos.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, confirmed this.

The traffic Agency disclosed this in an online video via its official X handle, confirming that many people were injured in the crash.

According to it, the incident led to traffic on the ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

LASTMA in its post said: “Effect of this occurrence on traffic is minimal; however, our officers, as well as all other concerned authorities, including men of the Nigerian Police Force, are on the ground there doing the needful”.

READ ALSO:

Zulum orders demolition of brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hours

Akpabio behind my removal from Senate, says Senator Abbo

Remains of Nigerian who died aboard EgyptAir arrives, family unveils burial plans

There is however no casualty in the accident.

LASTMA officials and other emergency responders were seen at the scene of the accident – transloading the content of one of the trailers that involved.