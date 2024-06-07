Breaking: Finidi unleashes three attackers on Bafana Bafana

Coach Finidi George has released his line up for the Super Eagles 2026 World Cup qualifying match against the Bafana Bafana.

The match, to kick off at 8pm Nigeria time, will be played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

George has opted for an all attacking style of football with the line up having Paul Onuachu, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho as attackers.

This was unlike his predecessor, Jose Peseiro, who usually had only one man upfront.

The midfield also has three men: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, while Semi Ajayi, Tanimu Benjamin, Calvin Bassey and Bright Osayi-Samuel will provide cover for Stanley Nwabali.