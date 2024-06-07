Zoë Modiga emerges Spotify EQUAL Africa’s June Ambassador

Renowned South African singer and songwriter Zoë Modiga has been announced as EQUAL Africa’s June Ambassador.

Zoë is a jazz and soul artist known for her dynamic voice, innovative compositions, and deep connection to her cultural roots.

The Eagle Online learnt that Modiga recently released her newest album in April titled “Nomthandazo”, following the acclaimed success of her previous works “Harmonic Soul”, “Yellow: The Novel” and “Inganekwane”.

Pertinently, Spotify’s EQUAL program supports female artists, giving them a global platform through playlists, content and the EQUAL hub with it having generated over 31 billion editorial streams across 1 billion listening hours.

It was gathered that EQUAL has added more than 6,900 female artists to the EQUAL playlist and has supported over 1,000 ambassadors in their home countries including South Africa.

Zoë Modiga’s previous works have earned her numerous accolades, including multiple South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominations and a growing international fanbase.

Her ability to infuse her music with cultural richness and emotional depth has cemented her as a leading voice in contemporary African music.

“The intricate arrangements and soulful melodies are a testament to Zoe’s dedication to creating music that resonates deeply with her audience, and we are excited to spotlight her as our EQUAL Ambassador for this month” says Jodie Tabisher, Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for South Africa.

Zoe continues to push the boundaries of jazz and soul music with this latest offering, we sat down with Zoë Modiga to learn more about her music;

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

I have grown a hard shell out of necessity and survival but I’m a deeply sensitive and empathetic person.

When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

Growing up in Pietermaritzburg, KZN, I was raised by my grandparents and community. We ate, danced, cried, listened to music together and everything in between. Seeing how music was the soundtrack to our lives, I remember always wanting to one day impact people the same way those records did. I continue to pursue, explore and express this way because it feels like purpose work. It fills my cup to make songs that live with people in all the seasons they live through.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

I grew up listening to a vast selection of African artists growing up including Jabu Khanyile, Letta Mbulu, Khadja Nin, Judith Sephuma, Salif Keita, Zamajobe, Caiphus Semenya, Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa, Thandiswa Mazwai, Oliver Mtukunzi, KB, Mdu, TKZee, Boom Shaka, Mzambiya, Lira, Trompies, Soul Brothers to name a few.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

I would say I make soulful, spirited, cultured, inspired modern African music that celebrates the human experience and mirrors internal and societal thoughts.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

You do yourself no good by not following through in being all of yourself. Actualising your dreams is an act of embracing all of who you are and it is important to be defiant and unwavering about that. You are a gift from and to the universe and we are waiting for you to share with us. It will not be a path without resistance but it will be glorious.