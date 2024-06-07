Benue: Sports Commissioner halts SWAN election

Terkimbi Ikyange, the Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Creativity in Benue State, has directed all factions of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria in the state to halt planned elections with immediate effect.

The Commissioner gave the directive to the SWAN factions in a statement he issued on Thursday in Makurdi.

Ikyange said that the continued existence of factions of SWAN in the state had greatly affected the coverage of sporting activities in the state.

He said that the directive is aimed at allowing time to wade into the matter with the view to resolving it.

The Commissioner said that he would soon meet with the two factions in the state to amicably resolve the matter.

Ikyange appreciated members of the association in the state for their understanding, and expressed the hope that the two factions would abide by the directive without compromise.