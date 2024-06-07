FG approves additional ICT hub for Ekiti, gifts MSME participants N150,000 each

The Federal Government on Thursday announced plans to establish an Information Communication Technology hub in Ekiti State in addition to the newly inaugurated MSME Clinics Garment Hub.

The Federal Government said the decision was its contribution to further enhance economic growth in Ekiti State.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shetima, disclosed this in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on Thursday while declaring open the 3rd Expanded National MSME Clinics at Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti.

Shettima said the project would be completed within 90 days.

The Vice President revealed that the new ICT hub was in honour of the request made by Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the creation of an ICT hub during his last visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking about the MSME Clinics, the Vice President said the initiative was part of the Federal Government’s efforts at resuscitating the country’s economy and promoting an economically friendly environment, in fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s electioneering promises.

Also Read:

He disclosed that the President had also approved the payment of N150,000 grant to 365 outstanding beneficiaries of the MSMEs at the Ekiti Fashion and Garment hub.

While acknowledging the support of the South West region for the emergence of Tinubu as president of Nigeria, the Vice President remarked that the Federal Government has shown zeal and passion to set Nigeria on the path of prosperity.

Shettima said: “The future of work isn’t just about acquiring skills.

“The future of work is about cultivating a sustainable ecosystem where people can consistently learn and relearn skills in demand.

“The world, as we know it, evolves every day.

“And so should we.

“This is why we are here today in Ado Ekiti to fulfill the promises we have made to the people.

“And there is no nobler way to appeal to the Land of Honour and integrity than by ensuring that we not only expand the labour markets but also support skills.”

“Governor Oyebanji visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a briefing on preparation for the launch of the MSME clinic and took the opportunity to request for the establishment of another ICT facility in Ado Ekiti.

“I have conveyed his request to the President who has graciously approved the creation of an additional ICT hub, which will be completed within 90 days.

“President Tinubu has also directed me to ensure that all outstanding exhibiting MSMEs at the clinic today received a grant of N150,000 each.”

Shettima also praised Governor Oyebanji for being development-focused and for his inclusive governance style.

In his own remark, Oyebanji expressed his profound gratitude to President Tinubu for his unwavering support for Ekiti State and for the establishment of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the state, the initiative, which, according to the Governor, would bolster the state’s economic growth by providing essential service and resources to local entrepreneur and small business owners.

He revealed that the MSME clinic remains a testament to the President’s commitment to empowering grassroots business and thereby fostering sustainable economic development in the country

Oyebanji, who noted that access to opportunities has been the major challenge of the Ekiti people, lauded the Tinubu-led Federal Government for providing various developmental platforms for the state, which was in line with the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

Highlighting various achievements of his administration in the last one and half years, which include construction of over 126 kilometres of roads, renovation of 11 general hospitals, reconnection of more than 50 communities back to power grid, intervention in the agriculture sector, among others, the Governor maintained that he will continue to partner with the Federal Government, development partners and individuals who can help him realise the shared prosperity agenda of his government

He said: “Please sir, convey our deepest appreciation to Mr. President.

“Mr. President has been a father indeed.

“Everything he promised us when he came here during his campaign, he is fulfilling them.

“As we stand here today, Your Excellency, we are constructing over 216 kilometres of roads across Ekiti State, we are intervening in the health sector, we are renovating 11 general hospitals across the state, we have connected more than 50 communities that had not had electricity for the past 15 to 16 years, we have revamped our agricultural centres.

“The only challenge we have, and which has been a very big headache for me, is to provide access and opportunities for our private sector players and the informal sector and you are here today to do that.

“I am extremely grateful sir.”

Earlier, the Vice President had commissioned the newly constructed Omisanjana-Deeper Life-Ajebandele Road as well as the MSME clinics Garment Hub.

He also visited the Adire Ekiti Hub, where he was taken round the workshop by the Wife of the Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji.

The Vice President had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, where he was received by the Ewi-in-Council and prominent leaders of the town as well as representatives of the state council of traditional rulers.

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Dele Alake; and Permanent Secretary, State House, Engr. Funso Adebiyi, accompanied the Vice President on the visit.

Shettima was received at the Akure airport by the state Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye.

He later boarded a chopper, which landed at the Ekiti State Government House around 12 noon.