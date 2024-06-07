Nigeria’s GWR chess champion gifted brand new car after giving his to his dad + Photos

Nigeria’s Guinness World Record holder for longest playing hours in chess, Tunde Onakoya, has been given a brand new SUV after defeating the owner of a car mart in a challenge.

Onakoya revealed this as well as the fact that he had no car at the time of the challenge as he gifted his to his dad.

He said he had given his car to his dad before he traveled to the United States of America, where he broke the Guinness World Record for longest playing hours in chess at the Times Square in New York.

He added that his decision to give his dad the car stemmed from the sacrifice he made in sending him to school.

He said his dad, then a taxi driver, did all he could to ensure he was educated, including selling his cab to pay for his examinations: West African Senior School Certificate Examination conducted by West African Examinations Council; and Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Also Read:

Onakoya wrote on X, accompanied with the photographs of the new SUV: “Just before I traveled to America, I called my dad and gave him my only car. he had sold his taxi 13 years ago so I could pay for my WAEC and JAMB examination fees.

“The joy on his face brought tears – it was the least I could do for my parents who sacrificed everything so I could get an Education.

“It wasn’t clear how I was going to get a new car without spending a fortune but i had faith.

“Yesterday, I got a call from @OluwatobiAjayiJ, the CEO of @nordmotion, inviting me to his office for a chat and a chess match.

“During our conversation, he proposed an outrageous deal: if I could beat him, I could choose any car in their showroom for free.

“Knowing he was a strong chess player from our previous game analyses (Although we had never played before), I accepted the challenge.

“After about an hour of intense play, I managed to win from a very complex position.

“This all still feels surreal, but I’m thrilled to announce that I am now a global brand ambassador for @nordmotion motors and the proud owner of a NORD A7 suv built and assembled in Nigeria.

“Life really isn’t scripted, and I’m super grateful to be able to use my gift to inspire the world and affect lives positively.

“This has inadvertently brought a lot of goodness my way too and this love is one I’ll never take for granted.”