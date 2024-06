EEDC threatens to disconnect government houses, universities, industries, others in South-East over unpaid bills

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on Friday, threatened to disconnect all the five South East Government Houses, the University of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the Nigerian Army, among others, for failure to clear their accumulated energy bills.

EEDC, in a disconnection notice seen by The Eagle Online on Friday, advised them to clear the bills on or before June 10, 2024.

The notice reads: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to notify her customers with outstanding electricity bills, that effective from 10th June 2024, the company will commence the disconnection of electricity supply to these indebted customers.

“This exercise has become necessary considering the huge unpaid electricity bills and accrued arrears, which has consistently put the company in a precarious revenue deficit position, making it difficult to meet up with its power purchase obligations.

“For EEDC to continue providing services to its esteemed customers, it is pertinent that electricity bills, which are for energy already consumed, are paid in full.

“If this is not done, it will be difficult for the company to keep up its operations to serve customers and enhance the quality of service.

“Some of the indebted customers include Enugu State government, Ebonyi State government, Anambra State government, Abia State government, Imo State government, Innoson Technical & Industries, University of Nigeria (Enugu & Nsukka Campuses) and Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd. Others are Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Railway Corporation, National Drug Law Enforcement, UNTH, Enugu, Ebonyi State University, Nigeria Coal Corporation Quarters, Federal Secretariat & Establishment, GMO Rubber Division, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Ebonyi State Govt. (Ecumenical Centre 1), Nigeria Prisons Training School, Central Bank of Nigeria offices, Concorde Hotel, Owerri, and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“The rest are Enugu High Court, Reliable Steel & Plastic Ind. Ltd., Jilnas Industries, BENGAS Nigeria Ltd., CIFO Petroleum Ltd., STANEL Filling Station, Highlift Pumping Station, FINOC Industries Ltd., Aluminium Extrusion Industries Ltd., VIN VAL Limited, Local Government Council offices, Saint Davids Porter Nigeria Ltd., Gees Denver Company Limited, the Federal Controller of Works, Hospitals Management Board and DONLINK Plastic Industries.”