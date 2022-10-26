Lady dies in Calabar hotel, lover flees on pretext of using ATM

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of the lifeless body of a middle aged lady in a hotel at State Housing in Calabar.

The spokesperson of the command, Irene Ugbo, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Calabar.

Ugbo said a staff member of the hotel found the body in one of the rooms in the hotel in the early hours of Sunday.

She said the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.

Ugbo said the lady and a male friend had checked into the hotel on Saturday night.

According to her, the unidentified male guest left early in the morning under the guise that he was going to withdraw money from the ATM, but failed to come back three hours later.

She, however, said that seven staff of the hotel had been arrested for interrogation.

She said: “We are aware of the incident and the story is true.

“A man and a woman lodged in a hotel and the woman was later found dead.

“We are investigating the matter.

“We had to arrest staff of the hotel who were on duty when the guests came into the facility.

“We arrested them because we need them to produce the contact of their guest in a bid to get to the root of the matter.

“This should be a note of warning to hoteliers in the state to sit up as it concerns data collection and record keeping.

“Security is everyone’s business.

“We are already on the trail of the deceased’s partner who absconded.

“I can assure the public that he would be apprehended as soon as possible.”